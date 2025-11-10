Airheadz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Airheadz.
Airheadz strain effects
Reported by 39 real people like you
Airheadz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
Airheadz reviews
d........9
November 10, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
I'm a huge fan of runtz especially fela's variation. I thought I'd give this variation with the added pink runtz but this variation is an acquired buzz and taste. The indica and sativa effects seem to fluctuate. Heavy eyes and heavy body but body still active as the sativa effects still make you feel active. It's a contradiction throughout the buzz your not sure if you should get up or stay sitting down. You feel like like you want to get up but you can't, you feel active still but heavy bodied. It's an acquired sensation. My head felt quite hazey spaced out at times, just staring in to space. The taste was not like a runtz either despite the strong runtz genetics. It felt quite high in THC as the effects were quite strong. I am autistic, for myself as an autistic this wouldn't be a go too. There are quite a few different breeders I'm not sure which one mine was.
b........2
August 10, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Airheads is a decent strain. Picked some up earlier. It's a good go-to bud for me. I have zero complaints, smells good, taste sweet, and seems like it's leaning towards the Sativa side to me.
w........s
August 17, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
nice relaxing buzz, hits fast and hard
b........o
July 13, 2025
Relaxed
For sure in my top 5, nd I also like it a lot because the flavor is just how it smells, sweet but also a bit sour also the effects hit quick 😂
C........s
May 30, 2025
This bud is really potent giving you a total body buzz with relaxation and an open mind, well worth by all means ✌️
B........4
July 5, 2025
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
try this in Dab form ladies n Gents, thank me later
K........s
March 2, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
this strain is soooo good, taste even better, notes of mixed berry with faint notes of a sweet red apple. great for relaxing and couch lock lol—gaming and reading is fun, or if you need to lock in on a project.
z........w
April 20, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Im so high after like 2 bowls would buy again