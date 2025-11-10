I'm a huge fan of runtz especially fela's variation. I thought I'd give this variation with the added pink runtz but this variation is an acquired buzz and taste. The indica and sativa effects seem to fluctuate. Heavy eyes and heavy body but body still active as the sativa effects still make you feel active. It's a contradiction throughout the buzz your not sure if you should get up or stay sitting down. You feel like like you want to get up but you can't, you feel active still but heavy bodied. It's an acquired sensation. My head felt quite hazey spaced out at times, just staring in to space. The taste was not like a runtz either despite the strong runtz genetics. It felt quite high in THC as the effects were quite strong. I am autistic, for myself as an autistic this wouldn't be a go too. There are quite a few different breeders I'm not sure which one mine was.

