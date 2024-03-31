AJ's Sour Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain AJ's Sour Diesel.

AJ's Sour Diesel strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

AJ's Sour Diesel strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Headaches
    14% of people say it helps with Headaches

AJ's Sour Diesel reviews

March 31, 2024
I grew a couple of these plants outdoors in 2023. Definitely has that Sour D aroma and makes for an excellent afternoon smoke. Also just as challenging to grow as the original Sour D. Nice gassy flavors and definitely leans Sativa its effects.
2 people found this helpful
August 6, 2024
I want to know where I can buy some????
1 person found this helpful
May 13, 2024
All time #2 right behind Bubba Kush Flower sticky AF (Do not grind) Get through the complex flavors like a 16 course gourmet feast. Distorts reality after 4 bowls.
June 14, 2024
Just took a dab of AJ Sour Diesel, my thoughts: The flavor had a nice on coming of citrusy and “potent” if you may. It has left me deep fried like some catfish. If I were a seed, it would be a pomegranate seed. But it’d blossom into whatever groot is. That is how AJ’s Sour Diesel left me. Your Local Budtender
September 5, 2024
This strain is honestly my new favorite. I was on the hunt for a strain that made me feel relief yet not sedated and this is the one. No lightheadedness or dry throat for me just giggly which I haven’t felt in a while. It doesn’t feel like much of a head high and I don’t feel stuck. Perfect for socializing or being alone. Whatever you choose to do you’ll be productive, even if it’s taking a nap.
May 3, 2024
If you need something that you can feel I would choose this
February 15, 2024
I’ve had the real one for the 90s. I know the guy that Joe Murray the guy that invented it. Actually, he just got a seat out of the stuff we were buying at the time it was 1993.
April 16, 2024
Heavy on the diesel & heavy sour fruit. Solventless Hash Rosin hits like a freight train and I started drooling immediately. The diesel comes in on the exhale. It's definitely Indica dominate.l with a heavy body load and pleasant pressure in the head & teeth. I was blown away by the flavor and the effects, especially for a long time 6 x daily smoker.

