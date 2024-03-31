AJ's Sour Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain AJ's Sour Diesel.
AJ's Sour Diesel strain effects
AJ's Sour Diesel strain flavors
AJ's Sour Diesel strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
AJ's Sour Diesel reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
P........r
March 31, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I grew a couple of these plants outdoors in 2023. Definitely has that Sour D aroma and makes for an excellent afternoon smoke. Also just as challenging to grow as the original Sour D. Nice gassy flavors and definitely leans Sativa its effects.
n........4
August 6, 2024
Creative
I want to know where I can buy some????
s........9
May 13, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
All time #2 right behind Bubba Kush Flower sticky AF (Do not grind) Get through the complex flavors like a 16 course gourmet feast. Distorts reality after 4 bowls.
F........l
June 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Just took a dab of AJ Sour Diesel, my thoughts: The flavor had a nice on coming of citrusy and “potent” if you may. It has left me deep fried like some catfish. If I were a seed, it would be a pomegranate seed. But it’d blossom into whatever groot is. That is how AJ’s Sour Diesel left me. Your Local Budtender
A........o
September 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain is honestly my new favorite. I was on the hunt for a strain that made me feel relief yet not sedated and this is the one. No lightheadedness or dry throat for me just giggly which I haven’t felt in a while. It doesn’t feel like much of a head high and I don’t feel stuck. Perfect for socializing or being alone. Whatever you choose to do you’ll be productive, even if it’s taking a nap.
t........7
May 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
If you need something that you can feel I would choose this
r........0
February 15, 2024
I’ve had the real one for the 90s. I know the guy that Joe Murray the guy that invented it. Actually, he just got a seat out of the stuff we were buying at the time it was 1993.
w........e
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Heavy on the diesel & heavy sour fruit. Solventless Hash Rosin hits like a freight train and I started drooling immediately. The diesel comes in on the exhale. It's definitely Indica dominate.l with a heavy body load and pleasant pressure in the head & teeth. I was blown away by the flavor and the effects, especially for a long time 6 x daily smoker.