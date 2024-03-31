stock photo similar to AJ's Sour Diesel
HybridTHC 26%CBD

AJ's Sour Diesel

aka AJ Sour Diesel

AJ's Sour Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. AJ's Sour Diesel is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders and popularized by "Asshole Joe" ('A.J.') Murray, the average price of AJ's Sour Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. A.J. is actually a really great guy, and AJ's Sour Diesel is coming back hard in the legal era. We are still learning about AJ's Sour Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed AJ's Sour Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to AJ's Sour Diesel

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

AJ's Sour Diesel strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

AJ's Sour Diesel strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Headaches
    14% of people say it helps with Headaches
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop AJ's Sour Diesel products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to AJ's Sour Diesel near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

AJ's Sour Diesel strain reviews8

March 31, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I grew a couple of these plants outdoors in 2023. Definitely has that Sour D aroma and makes for an excellent afternoon smoke. Also just as challenging to grow as the original Sour D. Nice gassy flavors and definitely leans Sativa its effects.
2 people found this helpful
August 6, 2024
Loading...Creative
I want to know where I can buy some????
1 person found this helpful
May 13, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
All time #2 right behind Bubba Kush Flower sticky AF (Do not grind) Get through the complex flavors like a 16 course gourmet feast. Distorts reality after 4 bowls.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight