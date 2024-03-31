AJ's Sour Diesel
aka AJ Sour Diesel
AJ's Sour Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown strain. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. AJ's Sour Diesel is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders and popularized by "Asshole Joe" ('A.J.') Murray, the average price of AJ's Sour Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. A.J. is actually a really great guy, and AJ's Sour Diesel is coming back hard in the legal era. We are still learning about AJ's Sour Diesel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed AJ's Sour Diesel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
AJ's Sour Diesel strain effects
AJ's Sour Diesel strain flavors
AJ's Sour Diesel strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
