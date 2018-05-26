Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I dunno. It didn't give me anxiety it anything, but it didn't get me up and running around like expected. This sativa acted more like an indica. Definitely a couch lock weed but good for focusing and doing whatever, as long as your sitting. This strain is potent and I'm a seasoned user. Less is more...
Great strain if you want to get out and do stuff. No lethargy at all with this particular strain. It’s a very cerebral high and an active one at that.
Does have the scent of wood or earthy. Lots of red hairs all over the buds.