AK-49 by Vision Seeds is an AK-47 phenotype that aims for higher potency and more stimulating effects than its predecessor. This strain has been known to push well over 20% THC and can invigorate the most lethargic cannabis consumer. But beware, this strain’s strong stimulation can be too much for some, so mind your dosage and enjoy AK-49 in an environment you feel comfortable in. It has an approximate 84-day flowering time and retains the pungent and woody aroma its forefather became famous for.     

Avatar for DollfaceKillah
Member since 2015
The effects of this strain makes it a true Sativa and it is highly potent. I would not recommend it for novice users. It gives you energy without the anxiety that is sometimes associated with it
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for RebootRyan
Member since 2018
Great strain if you want to get out and do stuff. No lethargy at all with this particular strain. It’s a very cerebral high and an active one at that. Does have the scent of wood or earthy. Lots of red hairs all over the buds.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for wadewestwhy
Member since 2016
I dunno. It didn't give me anxiety it anything, but it didn't get me up and running around like expected. This sativa acted more like an indica. Definitely a couch lock weed but good for focusing and doing whatever, as long as your sitting. This strain is potent and I'm a seasoned user. Less is more...
CreativeFocused
Avatar for tattoo72
Member since 2017
This is the most intense beautiful experience I’ve ever had.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
AK-49
Strain child
Short and Sweet
child