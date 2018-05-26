AK-49 by Vision Seeds is an AK-47 phenotype that aims for higher potency and more stimulating effects than its predecessor. This strain has been known to push well over 20% THC and can invigorate the most lethargic cannabis consumer. But beware, this strain’s strong stimulation can be too much for some, so mind your dosage and enjoy AK-49 in an environment you feel comfortable in. It has an approximate 84-day flowering time and retains the pungent and woody aroma its forefather became famous for.