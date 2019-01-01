Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Amsterdam Genetics, AK Choco Kush crosses White Choco with the infamous AK-47. The strain holds onto AK-47’s quality potency while bringing forward the chocolate aroma and flavor of White Choco. This means you’re in for a blast of terpenes that may leave your mouth watering and your body deep in the couch for hours on end.