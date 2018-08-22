White Choco by Amsterdam Genetics is an enticing cross of White Russian and Chocolope. This strain is gaining a dedicated following in The Netherlands for its sweet and spicy chocolate flavor as well as its functional, relaxing euphoria. White Choco’s sweetly spiced flavor gives way to an activating and heady buzz in small doses, but with heavier consumption, White Choco may stimulate appetite and promote sleep. It has an 8-9 week flowering time and can produce large yields in the hands of capable growers.
