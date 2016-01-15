Alchemy is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that was conjured by combining Chemdog and Querkle. This creation from created by Subcool's The Dank comes wreathed in purple fan leaves and lavender-tipped buds. With an aroma of sour grapes and earthy musk, Alchemy delivers a balance of relaxing body effects and engaged cerebral invigoration. Boasting high levels of THC, Alchemy is sure to restore both your mood and appetite.
