Hybrid

4.6 12 reviews

Alchemy

Alchemy

Alchemy is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that was conjured by combining Chemdog and Querkle. This creation from created by Subcool's The Dank comes wreathed in purple fan leaves and lavender-tipped buds. With an aroma of sour grapes and earthy musk, Alchemy delivers a balance of relaxing body effects and engaged cerebral invigoration. Boasting high levels of THC, Alchemy is sure to restore both your mood and appetite.

Lineage

First strain parent
Querkle
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Alchemy

