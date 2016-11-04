ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. ʻAlenuihāhā
Hybrid

ʻAlenuihāhā

ʻAlenuihāhā

ʻAlenuihāhā is a sativa-dominant hybrid by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank named after the sea channel that separates the Kona side of the Big Island and the island of Maui. By blending Kona Gold and Maui Wowie, ʻAlenuihāhā achieves an uplifted and happy stimulation that doesn’t overclock the consumer’s heart or mind. This strain’s healthy yield and consistently positive effects make it a delightful and inspiring choice for consumers seeking relief from depression and fatigue.    

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
ʻAlenuihāhā is the sea channel that separates the Kona side of the Big Island of Hawai'i from the lush magical island of Maui. Our genetic specialists here at Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank found it the only fitting name to use when we bred our juiciest Maui Wowie mother with a stank die...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Aloha808kine
Member since 2016
This is a oldie but goodie Hawaiian hybrid from da good ol days - Glad to see Pua Mana 'Ohana is going to released this Hawaiian hybrid from da vault - Looking forward to sampling the 'Ohana version I last blazed this strain on Big I and was impressed by da wonderful blend of the two unique Hawaiian...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Two epic Hawaiian landrace strains: Maui Wowie x Kona Gold + Hybrid vigor = A+ truly tasty tropical treat teeming with THC
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Webeblzr
Member since 2019
Picked up some 'alenuihaha from Pua Mana Ohana Seedbank website when I placed my order for Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies. Boy am I glad I did!! ALE is huge, covered in crystals and smells like a troical candy commercial filmed on a beach in Hawaii. Both CKCC and ALE will be around for years to com...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Lineage

Kona Gold
Maui Wowie
ʻAlenuihāhā