Alice in Wonderland is a mostly sativa strain with euphoric cerebral effects. It provides an elevated sensory experience, making it a favorite strain for creative pastimes, outdoor activities, a laid-back weekend, or daytime stress relief. Said to be a descendant of Willy’s Wonder, Alice in Wonderland has many therapeutic qualities, especially for those suffering from anxiety or depression.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings