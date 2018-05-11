ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Breath
  4. Reviews

Alien Breath reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Breath.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Tamoknhba
Member since 2018
Such a unique taste. Almost sweet and spicy at the same time but straight skunk undertones ... I just smoked a half j of this stuff and I feel completely relaxed. Straight fire! Highly recommended if you get a chance to pick it up!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for CasketGang
Member since 2018
After a few puffs you feel like an alien in outer space. Def tingly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for hora
Member since 2018
Basically this stuff put me to sleep after 1 bowl and I slept so nice. would definitely recommend if you have a hard time getting to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sburke30
Member since 2016
Love this strain for sleep and anxiety. The taste is good, the smell is strong. No paranoia after smoking. Very calming and relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
A bit anxious and tired before this dab. Also a little stomach pain and back pain. Let’s see how this goes! Ok fat dab coming...... Woah. Couldn’t open my eyes for a minute. Forgot for a moment what time of the day it was and really feel my body straight ooze into magma. A warm relaxing pool I sli...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Parishboy40
Member since 2017
This bud tastes like I'm making out with an Alien I met in a club on Neptune! Pure 🔥🔥 has a very unique smell and taste. Heavy body high barely could keep my eyes open. Great night of sleep. This strain is the perfect nightcap
Read full review
Reported
feelings