Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Breath.
Reviews
6
Tamoknhba
Member since 2018
Such a unique taste. Almost sweet and spicy at the same time but straight skunk undertones ... I just smoked a half j of this stuff and I feel completely relaxed. Straight fire! Highly recommended if you get a chance to pick it up!
A bit anxious and tired before this dab. Also a little stomach pain and back pain. Let’s see how this goes!
Ok fat dab coming......
Woah. Couldn’t open my eyes for a minute. Forgot for a moment what time of the day it was and really feel my body straight ooze into magma. A warm relaxing pool I sli...
This bud tastes like I'm making out with an Alien I met in a club on Neptune! Pure 🔥🔥 has a very unique smell and taste. Heavy body high barely could keep my eyes open. Great night of sleep. This strain is the perfect nightcap