ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Breath
  • Leafly flower of Alien Breath

Hybrid

Alien Breath

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

Alien Breath

Alien Breath is a rich mixture of hybrid genetics. It crosses POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath), and exemplifies strong OG elements alongside its tangy, fruity undertones. This plant has an average flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to flourish indoors. This esoteric cultivar is hard to find, but is well worth the search, as its unique terpene profile and robust effects are not to be missed.

Reviews

7

Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
A bit anxious and tired before this dab. Also a little stomach pain and back pain. Let’s see how this goes! Ok fat dab coming...... Woah. Couldn’t open my eyes for a minute. Forgot for a moment what time of the day it was and really feel my body straight ooze into magma. A warm relaxing pool I sli...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for hora
Member since 2018
Basically this stuff put me to sleep after 1 bowl and I slept so nice. would definitely recommend if you have a hard time getting to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sburke30
Member since 2016
Love this strain for sleep and anxiety. The taste is good, the smell is strong. No paranoia after smoking. Very calming and relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tamoknhba
Member since 2018
Such a unique taste. Almost sweet and spicy at the same time but straight skunk undertones ... I just smoked a half j of this stuff and I feel completely relaxed. Straight fire! Highly recommended if you get a chance to pick it up!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Doc’s OG
Doc’s OG
More popularLeafly flower for Killer Queen
Killer Queen
More popularLeafly flower for UltraViolet OG
UltraViolet OG
More popularLeafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More popularLeafly flower for Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake
More popularLeafly flower for Sundae Driver
Sundae Driver
More popularLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More popularLeafly flower for Blue Cookies
Blue Cookies
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Goji OG
parent
Strain
Alien Breath