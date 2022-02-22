Alien Cheese reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Cheese.
Alien Cheese strain effects
Alien Cheese strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 25% of people say it helps with Tinnitus
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
W........3
February 22, 2022
This sweet smelling, euphoric herb is one of the top five smokes I've ever had yet I have not seen it sold in three years.
b........y
February 22, 2022
this strain is some gas! straight pine if you like them cheese genetics
a........1
November 22, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Honestly one of my favorite strains in a while. Makes me feel cozy and relaxed with tastes of sweet mellow cheese. Highly recommend!
a........o
February 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Well I don't consider this a hybrid I would consider a full-on Indica it's got all the Indica power skunky smell the miniature over the jar the whole room smells like a skunk it's bad to the bone at like 25% THC Sanctuary medicinals right on way to go Top Flight this is extremely trichomed out trichomes everywhere and extremely excellent grade system excellent Indica rookies go easy this one will make you real sleepy and mellowed out all the way it's just what I'm always looking for so of course I bought a lot of it good stuff I just smoked some and I'd have to say it definitely it's hard you don't need more than a couple of puffs helps with spinal damage pain
c........7
August 28, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
If you are a smoker with a high tolerance this is probably a mild strain.. takes the edge off and got me a little sleepy. Has a strong pine/cheesy smell and the flower looks nice.
r........1
November 7, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
love the effects of this strain and taste and smell is very enticing.