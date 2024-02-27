Alien Cheese
Alien Cheese effects are mostly calming.
Alien Cheese potency is lower THC than average.
Alien Cheese is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Alien Cheese has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Cheese, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Cheese strain effects
Alien Cheese strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Alien Cheese strain reviews(7)
a........o
February 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Well I don't consider this a hybrid I would consider a full-on Indica it's got all the Indica power skunky smell the miniature over the jar the whole room smells like a skunk it's bad to the bone at like 25% THC Sanctuary medicinals right on way to go Top Flight this is extremely trichomed out trichomes everywhere and extremely excellent grade system excellent Indica rookies go easy this one will make you real sleepy and mellowed out all the way it's just what I'm always looking for so of course I bought a lot of it good stuff I just smoked some and I'd have to say it definitely it's hard you don't need more than a couple of puffs helps with spinal damage pain
D........0
October 21, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely going my list of favorite strains. I can see this being a great strain for painting or doing something creative
a........1
November 22, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Honestly one of my favorite strains in a while. Makes me feel cozy and relaxed with tastes of sweet mellow cheese. Highly recommend!