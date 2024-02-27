Well I don't consider this a hybrid I would consider a full-on Indica it's got all the Indica power skunky smell the miniature over the jar the whole room smells like a skunk it's bad to the bone at like 25% THC Sanctuary medicinals right on way to go Top Flight this is extremely trichomed out trichomes everywhere and extremely excellent grade system excellent Indica rookies go easy this one will make you real sleepy and mellowed out all the way it's just what I'm always looking for so of course I bought a lot of it good stuff I just smoked some and I'd have to say it definitely it's hard you don't need more than a couple of puffs helps with spinal damage pain