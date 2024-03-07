Alien Fruit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Fruit.
b........0
March 7, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Won’t know if it’s good till I wake and bake but right now at 9 pm it’s quite nice
s........i
January 16, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Very good and powerfull strain. For my first time I tried this and i was very sleepy and hungry. Smell of this strain is gorgeousss. If you are looking for good ''hybrid'' or indica strain this shyt is for u.