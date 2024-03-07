stock photo similar to Alien Fruit
Alien Fruit
Alien Fruit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire Alien and Guava. This strain is 10% sativa and 90% indica. Alien Fruit is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Alien Fruit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Fruit’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Fruit, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Alien Fruit strain effects
Alien Fruit strain reviews2
b........0
March 7, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
s........i
January 16, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy