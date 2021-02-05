Loading…
  Alien Grapevine
Alien Grapevine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Grapevine.

Alien Grapevine effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure

Alien Grapevine reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chemical
50% of people taste the flavor chemical
Diesel
50% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy

