Let me just start off with mentioning that as an experienced smoker, this stuff is STRONG. Keep that in mind before getting this strain on a whim. I used a vape (Bloom 0.5g RTU. works great!) and idk about the normal flower's potency but the concentrate really is something else! Taste is nutty, earthy, slightly sweet and spicy with a hint of a chemical pungent smell. Slight tobacco like feel to it but wouldn't say it's as gross... Kinda lies somewhere between ghost train haze and maybe Trainwreck or something. Nonetheless, depending on your personal preferences that might be a turn off. Worth mentioning that the vapor goes down very smooth with little irritation. As for effects, this didn't disappoint. Alien Jack has one hell of a couch lock to it and it still remains intensely cerebral. If you're prone to anxiety or paranoia from weed, this definitely has the potential to cause it. You don't need a lot to go very far. Works great to distract from pain and for sleep but in low doses it's a great stress reliever and aid for focus. If you're looking for it's more stimulating side, just gotta be careful to not overdo it (easier said than done😅. Again.. not to be underestimated). You can always take more but once you do you can't take less lol. In summary, use with caution! Still an A+ strain ;).