a........u
January 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Let me just start off with mentioning that as an experienced smoker, this stuff is STRONG. Keep that in mind before getting this strain on a whim. I used a vape (Bloom 0.5g RTU. works great!) and idk about the normal flower's potency but the concentrate really is something else! Taste is nutty, earthy, slightly sweet and spicy with a hint of a chemical pungent smell. Slight tobacco like feel to it but wouldn't say it's as gross... Kinda lies somewhere between ghost train haze and maybe Trainwreck or something. Nonetheless, depending on your personal preferences that might be a turn off. Worth mentioning that the vapor goes down very smooth with little irritation. As for effects, this didn't disappoint. Alien Jack has one hell of a couch lock to it and it still remains intensely cerebral. If you're prone to anxiety or paranoia from weed, this definitely has the potential to cause it. You don't need a lot to go very far. Works great to distract from pain and for sleep but in low doses it's a great stress reliever and aid for focus. If you're looking for it's more stimulating side, just gotta be careful to not overdo it (easier said than done😅. Again.. not to be underestimated). You can always take more but once you do you can't take less lol. In summary, use with caution! Still an A+ strain ;).
D........e
May 15, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
It’s a nice body and mind massage. Feel….. just…. Mellowwwwwww
s........a
September 21, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Dizzying and fun, super chill and silly. But in the most mature way possible. An absolute classic.
c........x
October 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
This strain unexpectedly made it my way. And glad it did. As I am getting ready to set off on a loooooong break from cannabis use. Glad this strain is here for a nice farewell. Good choice
t........7
July 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I've had this in cartridge form for a hot minute now (I hit pens slowly, so half a gram can last me months). This has a very up-beat, euphoric vibe to it. Makes for a fantastic wake-and-bake for anything from a road trip, a gear-grinding day at work, or just doing chores around your house! At the same time, it doesn't cause me the additional anxiety or paranoia that uplifting strains can often give me.