HybridTHC 12%THCV 1%
Alien Jack
Alien Jack is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Alien OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and euphoric. Alien Jack has 12% THC and 1% THCV. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Jack, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Jack strain effects
Alien Jack strain reviews6
a........u
January 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
D........e
May 15, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
s........a
September 21, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted