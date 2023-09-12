It’s a very nice and clean distillate. Currently got some from liquid gold brand at the nirvana dispensary. It was a buy one get one free deal on full gram cartridges so I couldn’t pass on that. It gives a very nice head high and hits right away. Never had the flower as I usually smoke cartridges and disposables instead. It’s very earthy and tropical like fruits. I don’t really like flavored stuff too much I like my carts and vapes to taste more like flowers. But if you like that overwhelming flavor of artificial fruits and such then this one is for you.