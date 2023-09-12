stock photo similar to Caribbean Breeze
Caribbean Breeze is a sativa-hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Orange Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 60%+ sativa. Caribbean Breeze is a tropical and refreshing, offering a stimulating and euphoric high. Caribbean Breeze has a fruity and floral aroma with hints of passionfruit and banana. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with light green and orange hues. Caribbean Breeze is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Caribbean Breeze effects include feeling energetic, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Caribbean Breeze when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Airo Brands, Caribbean Breeze features flavors like tropical, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Caribbean Breeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Caribbean Breeze can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower, vape cartridges, or gummies.

Caribbean Breeze strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Caribbean Breeze strain helps with

  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    11% of people say it helps with Headaches
Caribbean Breeze strain reviews9

September 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Refreshing taste! smooth and verry a delightfull flavour! I'm an experienced user that smoked a lot off different strains, but this is one to remember. the high is kicking in and i'm forgetting what is was a out to write. so i'm leaving this here! peace up!
4 people found this helpful
September 23, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
incredibly happy daytime high
2 people found this helpful
September 17, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
It’s a very nice and clean distillate. Currently got some from liquid gold brand at the nirvana dispensary. It was a buy one get one free deal on full gram cartridges so I couldn’t pass on that. It gives a very nice head high and hits right away. Never had the flower as I usually smoke cartridges and disposables instead. It’s very earthy and tropical like fruits. I don’t really like flavored stuff too much I like my carts and vapes to taste more like flowers. But if you like that overwhelming flavor of artificial fruits and such then this one is for you.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Caribbean Breeze strain genetics

Strain parent
AOC
Alien Orange Cookies
parent
Caribbean Breeze
BrbbnBrz
Caribbean Breeze