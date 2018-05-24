ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

1386 people reported 10092 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 28%
Pain 40%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Avatar for errzy
Member since 2015
What a brilliant strain. With my experience, the fun starts around 30 seconds into my initial intake. Then I would sink. But loved getting up and walking around, no dizziness, everything was just kind of fun. Finally I go back to the couch and have, what I considered at the time, "deep thoughts"....
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for travel
Member since 2013
Smells like a grape jolly rancher - feels like you're an 800 pound gorilla. I never imagined knowing what that felt like but for some reason I just felt really big. My hand didn't look bigger but it certainly felt huge. I'm a seasoned smoker (vaporizer) and have never felt anything quite like it. Ob...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KristinaKinda
Member since 2014
my absolute favorite indica. super relaxing body and mental high. I would say it feels like being comfortably sedated but still very clear. this is my go to strain for Hypervigilance symptoms as well as decreased appetite. it's also a great mood lifter that puts you in a nice bouncy kinda walking on...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lasthope343
Member since 2016
As someone that suffers from severe anxiety this strains was awesome. It's very very sedating and relaxing but you can easily concentrate. The taste was shitty but the actual high was really nice , music sounded great and I slept like a baby with no panic.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bakerdizzle
Member since 2016
I happened upon grape ape during a month long panic attack that was relentless. The only anxiety relief and the only time I could eat more than half a cracker was when I smoked the grape ape. After three hits I could feel a wave wash over me. When you are in a dark anxiety/ depression induced place ...
Relaxed
Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Grape Ape
First strain child
Supernatural
child
Second strain child
Sour Ape
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Grape Ape cannabis
Tips for growing Grape Ape cannabis
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
What Are You Smoking? Episode 37: Cannabis History With David Bienenstock
Grape is the best flavor of cannabis, fight me
Grape is the best flavor of cannabis, fight me
Cannabis Tourism: The Kush Tour Experience
Cannabis Tourism: The Kush Tour Experience