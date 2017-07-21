ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Aliens On Moonshine

Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.    

eyewanders
Member since 2016
Whoa! There's finally a Leafly page for this one. A favorite. The stuff grown by Cascade Gnome here in WA could be my all-around favorite flower ever in over 20 years. Just perfectly balanced, not trippy, overflowing with terpenes from every direction. Not a heady high but not just a heavy indica si...
Read full review
dabchildx
Member since 2014
I suffer from multiple chronic illnesses that cause widespread pain, extreme nausea and vomiting. This strain in oil form (have not tried the flower) has become a staple in my daily life. It makes getting out of bed easier and helps keep my nausea and vomiting to a minimum. I am tube fed and with th...
Read full review
byangas
Member since 2016
This is one of the best tasting straings I have ever smoked. It has a buttery, oaky finish that lingers for a long time. My mouth has this buttery taste after smoking that is amazing. Adding this with some tobacco and having a nice spliff makes this my new favorite way to smoke. The high CBD and low...
Read full review
GoingGalactic
Member since 2018
I've been focusing on one new strain each month, and today I picked this up. I'm fairly new to the plant (about a year) and I've intentionally sought after the balloon-headed, buzzy high THC strains because for me, they were the most interesting over all. That being said, it would make sense why I'v...
Read full review
trite
Member since 2014
I bought this strain as a "that looks interesting" impulse buy and I will now buy it immediately if I see it anywhere. I have a lot of pain/nerve issues that I deal with, and am also very sensitive to THC (great if I want to sleep, not so great if I want to do anything else). This my go-to daytime s...
Read full review
Sour Alien
