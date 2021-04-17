The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on All Gas. This is an Indica dominant hybrid that is indeed, all gas, I really liked it. Now this strain is not for beginners, I would say it is more suited for experienced smokers. The buds are a dark green, full of dark orange hairs and a light coating of white hairs and crystals. It had a deep earthy smell with undertones of diesel and citrus mixed in. The buds I smoked were 27.2% and they had a nice earthy taste to them with a little bit of citrus and pepper mixed in. I really enjoyed this high. It was a nice relaxing body high that will put you in da couch and drifting off to places unknown. Now this high is a little intense and might be too strong for newbies. This one also helped me with my back and neck pain. I feel it would also be useful for stress and insomnia. I highly recommend this one for fans of Indica.