All Gas OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain All Gas OG.
All Gas OG strain effects
All Gas OG strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 17% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
D........o
April 17, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I think legal weed has spoiled us. If I had gotten ahold of All Gas OG back in prohibition days, I probably would have told you it’s really good stuff, but with legal weed it’s almost like if it isn’t the best you ve ever smoked, it just sucks now🤣 All Gas is a good, strong OG. I ve seen it listed as everything from a 50/50 strain to an indica dominant. Def., indica dominant. Probably best used at night, but you could use it on a lazy day, but definitely have some caffeine on hand☕️⛽️ A super relaxed, thinky kind of high.
P........d
September 4, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Really nice, strong high! I felt it mainly in the front of my head and top of my eyes. I smoked about half of a king sized raw joint and didn’t get a headache. Shows because hilarious, and introspection led me to creative new ideas. The smoke taste was not great to me, but not awful. A little bitter. Sometimes I eat little pieces of weed that fall or whatever… DON’T do that with this lol. Nasty and hard to get rid of the taste. Definite couch lock. I couldn’t even bring myself to finish this review last night 😂 Overall decent 👌
R........3
November 12, 2021
Aroused
Relaxed
Really great strain. I got some outdoor from green earth collective in Granada hills. I appreciate dispensaries that grow great strains. Hit nice and heavy for me at only 17% . I’ve smoked stuff up to 36% and this hit harder than some of that stuff . Not always but definitely. Smell wasn’t super strong but did come through with that classic og smell . Very strong once u crack a nug open. I slept for 3 hours after lol . Haha
A........1
February 3, 2022
Creative
Happy
Hungry
This plant came from a seed from Humboldt Seeds. This pheno had small but super dense buds with hints of purple, red, bright green and orange hairs. This one stinks, it has a heavy sweet fuel smell with a subtle creamy finish. Taste via smoke is similar but you also get a tiny hint of chocolate on the back end. Over all 4 outta 5
r........a
July 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on All Gas. This is an Indica dominant hybrid that is indeed, all gas, I really liked it. Now this strain is not for beginners, I would say it is more suited for experienced smokers. The buds are a dark green, full of dark orange hairs and a light coating of white hairs and crystals. It had a deep earthy smell with undertones of diesel and citrus mixed in. The buds I smoked were 27.2% and they had a nice earthy taste to them with a little bit of citrus and pepper mixed in. I really enjoyed this high. It was a nice relaxing body high that will put you in da couch and drifting off to places unknown. Now this high is a little intense and might be too strong for newbies. This one also helped me with my back and neck pain. I feel it would also be useful for stress and insomnia. I highly recommend this one for fans of Indica.
L........8
August 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Strong aroma, peppery taste! Took my anxiety headache away immediately. Very chilled!
t........k
September 15, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Oh god….this strain is pure relaxation station! It’s a creeper so take it easy until the high hits then proceed to smoking more. I felt the high between my eyes then any pain I had just melted into nothing. I got a slight energy boost with the body high, which for me felt like a push to go workout with something to calm your body, like yoga. About 2 hours, I’m finally sleepy enough to go to bed. If you have a lot of pain: please try this. I found it mostly as prerolls, which is fine for my first try with it (I use prerolls to test my strains.) Happy healing!
J........s
February 22, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
And nice dark green and purple bugs fairly dense but that could've been the grower but nice flavor very stoney in the head and overall pretty good