I think legal weed has spoiled us. If I had gotten ahold of All Gas OG back in prohibition days, I probably would have told you it’s really good stuff, but with legal weed it’s almost like if it isn’t the best you ve ever smoked, it just sucks now🤣 All Gas is a good, strong OG. I ve seen it listed as everything from a 50/50 strain to an indica dominant. Def., indica dominant. Probably best used at night, but you could use it on a lazy day, but definitely have some caffeine on hand☕️⛽️ A super relaxed, thinky kind of high.