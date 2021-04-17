All Gas OG
aka Gas, Asphalt Plant
All Gas OG, also known as “Gas” or “Asphalt Plant,” is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Venom OG and Humboldt OG. All Gas OG is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us All Gas OG effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose All Gas OG when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, lack of appetite, and stress. Bred by Humbodlt Seed Co., All Gas OG features flavors like diesel, pungent, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed All Gas OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
All Gas OG strain effects
All Gas OG strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 17% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
