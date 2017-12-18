We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
So I can only smoke Sativa because for some reason Indica makes my chronic migraines worse. I had never tried this strain and it was recommended to me because it doesnt give you the hardcore munchies. For me the taste of the bud is so important. Allen wrench literally taste like licking a really all...
Ok guys... writing this review high on Allen Wrench. So I have never reviewed a strain on here, nor had an account but this strain was so gooooood I had to write onn n here rigfht now. Sorry my midn is glitching on accident. So Here s the thing. This strain is more like Salvia than marijuana... I am...
TL;DR: If you want to giggle, smoke some Allen Wrench.
I asked a budtender to give me something that would make me giggly as shit. So giggly, that I wouldn’t be able to do anything else. She handed me Allen Wrench, and I was on my way.
I wasn’t expecting much, but when I lit up that joint for the...