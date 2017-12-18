ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Allen Wrench reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Allen Wrench.

Effects

130 people reported 1009 effects
Happy 62%
Energetic 54%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 53%
Focused 50%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

Avatar for RavenBanes
Member since 2019
I am usually very sensitive to sativa strains but I did fine with this one. I pick this one up as a go to aphrodisiac. Ask your local budtender I bet they'll tell ya the same!
Avatar for Goodbud09
Member since 2019
So I can only smoke Sativa because for some reason Indica makes my chronic migraines worse. I had never tried this strain and it was recommended to me because it doesnt give you the hardcore munchies. For me the taste of the bud is so important. Allen wrench literally taste like licking a really all...
Avatar for Coopdawg
Member since 2016
Alan wrench from artizen are fire everytime💫✍️
Avatar for Helbrecht43
Member since 2019
Ok guys... writing this review high on Allen Wrench. So I have never reviewed a strain on here, nor had an account but this strain was so gooooood I had to write onn n here rigfht now. Sorry my midn is glitching on accident. So Here s the thing. This strain is more like Salvia than marijuana... I am...
Photos

Avatar for PinkMoney
Member since 2017
tasty.. Just got an ounce for $20 after tax! Oregon is the best
Avatar for josie758
Member since 2017
TL;DR: If you want to giggle, smoke some Allen Wrench. I asked a budtender to give me something that would make me giggly as shit. So giggly, that I wouldn’t be able to do anything else. She handed me Allen Wrench, and I was on my way. I wasn’t expecting much, but when I lit up that joint for the...
Avatar for Joeman1111
Member since 2018
Ladies and gentleman of the cannabus community, I would like to inform you that this shit will rock your world. Period. Tastes like an angels buttcheek on a nice summer day. The high is exquisite.
Avatar for Rileywilliamson
Member since 2017
love the sweet taste.. such a bubbly head high. my boyfriend and I smoked one bowl of this baby and we got the munchies out and watched out favorite movies.
