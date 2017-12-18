ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

130 people reported 1009 effects
Happy 62%
Energetic 54%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 53%
Focused 50%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Allen Wrench

Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
5 Cannabis Strains to Try When Visiting Washington
5 Cannabis Strains to Try When Visiting Washington
Heroes Among Us: 7 Cannabis Strains That Make You Feel Like Superman
Heroes Among Us: 7 Cannabis Strains That Make You Feel Like Superman