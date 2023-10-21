I tried this strain with the Sauce vape pen after five years of not smoking due to panic attacks and anxiety when I would smoke. This strain did not bring any of that on at all. It cleared my head, made me giggly, happy, euphoric and I felt energetic. I played some Xbox and had a blast. I would definitely recommend this strain! Not too harsh for a returning user or beginner. The taste was super dank too 10/10.