Alpha Express is an introspective sativa strain that descends from Alpha Blue and Ghost Train Haze. With a complex flavor that spans sour juniper and musky cedar notes, Alpha Express delivers spacey cerebral effects perfect for meditative or creative activities. Its buds bloom with trichome-covered calyxes that carry a red tint as the flowers mature.

Lineage

First strain parent
Alpha Blue
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost Train Haze
parent
Strain
Alpha Express

