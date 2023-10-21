Aloha Express reviews

l........z
October 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I tried this strain with the Sauce vape pen after five years of not smoking due to panic attacks and anxiety when I would smoke. This strain did not bring any of that on at all. It cleared my head, made me giggly, happy, euphoric and I felt energetic. I played some Xbox and had a blast. I would definitely recommend this strain! Not too harsh for a returning user or beginner. The taste was super dank too 10/10.
d........f
July 14, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I like the disposable sauce pen
m........0
April 25, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Tastes really good and sweet. Really memorable taste. The high was also nice.
e........1
January 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
smoked it from the sauce bar 1g disposable.. clear headed and energetic high that has that sativa-like focus to it while feeling comfortable in the moment . its pretty fire
S........0
December 2, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Great hybrid. I loved the high. Sweet. Ethereal. Mellow. I’m nice and relaxed and ready to attack the day. Or not 😉
a........s
April 25, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Tingly
Smooth high, pretty quick effects and overall tasty.
b........3
July 20, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
if you’re looking for the perfect sativa that doesn’t give you a headache then look no further!! this will be the STRAIN for you & yo creative asses out there lol 🤪