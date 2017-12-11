ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Aloha Grape Stomper reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Aloha Grape Stomper.

Avatar for F3v3r513
Member since 2018
Hands down one of the best if not the best strains I’ve had the pleasure of indulging in. From the aroma to the taste to the high overall 🔥🔥🔥
Euphoric
Avatar for indicamonster
Member since 2017
I was planning on just taking home a quarter of this herb, but after smelling that fruity sweet delicious aroma, I bought a whole lid. The smell hits you like fresh fruit, and lingers on your nose for a second or two after the initial whiff. This weed also hits like a train! Definitely not a novice ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
