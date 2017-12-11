Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I was planning on just taking home a quarter of this herb, but after smelling that fruity sweet delicious aroma, I bought a whole lid. The smell hits you like fresh fruit, and lingers on your nose for a second or two after the initial whiff. This weed also hits like a train! Definitely not a novice ...