Alpha Express reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alpha Express.

Avatar for PillowTalk
Member since 2017
Gave me a strong high that slowly kept increasing even when I thought it was done. Got super hungry too!
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for itsAllperceptions
Member since 2015
Uplifting, not as energizing but more of a focus and sense of wellness and good thoughts
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DrFlower
Member since 2015
The Alpha Express from The Farm is one of the most unique Sativa strains that I have ever smoked. Its flavor is rich with vegetal notes of cocoa and coffee mixed with a spicy cedar flavor. The aroma has hints of cedar with a chemical-forward presence. The experience is cerebral, functional, and soci...
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for keldrig
Member since 2015
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for choicenugs
Member since 2015
Great cross of a Farm exclusive. Really puts some pep in your step with a nice happy feeling. A bowl will hold you over for around 1-2 hours depending on the batch and the potency is usually in the high twenties. A great pick up!
CreativeEnergeticUplifted