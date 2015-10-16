We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The Alpha Express from The Farm is one of the most unique Sativa strains that I have ever smoked. Its flavor is rich with vegetal notes of cocoa and coffee mixed with a spicy cedar flavor. The aroma has hints of cedar with a chemical-forward presence. The experience is cerebral, functional, and soci...
Great cross of a Farm exclusive. Really puts some pep in your step with a nice happy feeling. A bowl will hold you over for around 1-2 hours depending on the batch and the potency is usually in the high twenties. A great pick up!