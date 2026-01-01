Alpine Guava is a sativa-dominant hybrid (about 70% sativa / 30% indica) bred from Guava’z #62 × White Nightmare, known for its bright tropical aroma and uplifting energy. With THC typically around the mid-20s (~24–25%), this cultivar greets the senses with a burst of sweet guava, citrus, and tropical fruit layered on top of pine and earthy spice, making each inhale richly aromatic and complex. The high hits with a clear-headed, creative uplift that enhances mood, focus, and inspiration without heavy sedation, making Alpine Guava a standout choice for daytime sessions, social activities, or creative tasks. Its smooth flavor, vibrant bouquet, and energizing feel make it a favorite among sativa lovers seeking both potency and sensory depth.