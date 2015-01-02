ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Nightmare

Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.

635 reported effects from 70 people
Happy 71%
Euphoric 71%
Uplifted 61%
Energetic 48%
Creative 42%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

115

Avatar for BakersBud
Member since 2016
Holy fuck! I took 7g of 19.5% trim and put that into one batch of 26 cookies and fucking pictured myself as a god saving sand people from sin (I was at the beach) and then I rained meteors upon them just to show them I was a god. Honestly it was so dank. My friends who had 1/2 a cookie tripped until...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ChubbyCheddah
Member since 2014
I would of never guessed that this potent strain was derived from Blueberry. I was introduced to this strain by the great folks at Canapa in Tacoma. It has a strong earthy taste with a sweet hint when inhaling. The effects were very euphoric and delightfully mental. I think I smiled the whole time I...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I'm not sure if I'm writing this review, or if the White Nightmare is the one writing now. It's very cerebral and it makes it fun to do tedious yard work with friends. There's an almost other-wordly feel to this high. Very uplifting and inspiring...best for day time use...or staying up until very la...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for Vet19vet75
Member since 2015
for a Sativa, this strain is easy going and feels more like an Indica. its a nice one to take if you need to concentrate. its a good solid buzz but I was funtional.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappy
Avatar for JDriver
Member since 2016
Bud appeal is really on point. Just popcorn nugs of hairy beastly nightmarish nugs. Smell it's very blue dreamy with very piney pungent undertones. The taste through a Pax 2 was like eating all the colors in a skittles bag, seriously. The high comes quick starts with a head high then goes into a ful...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Blue Dream
Strain
White Nightmare
NightFire OG
Sequoia Strawberry
Photos

New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum
