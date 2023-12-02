Amaretto Mintz reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Amaretto Mintz.

Amaretto Mintz strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

Amaretto Mintz strain helps with

  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    33% of people say it helps with Headaches

December 2, 2023
Easily one of my favorites. This strain is such a good time. The perfect blend of fun and alert mixed with a tingly mellow feeling. Keeps anxiety low but your mind still functions
April 25, 2024
Very unique nose profile and flavor. Like a creamy, gassy, cherry terp profile. Thanks to Caviar Cultivars for creating this master piece 👏👏👏
June 30, 2024
Very clean taste. Clean buzz. Beautiful look, Amazing smell. #soblessed

