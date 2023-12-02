Amaretto Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Amaretto Mintz.
Amaretto Mintz strain effects
Amaretto Mintz strain flavors
Amaretto Mintz strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
n........f
December 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Easily one of my favorites. This strain is such a good time. The perfect blend of fun and alert mixed with a tingly mellow feeling. Keeps anxiety low but your mind still functions
r........8
April 25, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Very unique nose profile and flavor. Like a creamy, gassy, cherry terp profile. Thanks to Caviar Cultivars for creating this master piece 👏👏👏
g........1
June 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Very clean taste. Clean buzz. Beautiful look, Amazing smell. #soblessed