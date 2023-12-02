Amaretto Mintz
Amaretto Mintz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred in a collaboration between Seed Cartel and Jay Beezo and made from a genetic cross of Cherry Punch x Animal Mintz. This strain manifests as dark purple buds steeped in icy trichomes with bright green flecks and deep orange pistils, and emits a strong palate of mint, earth, and tart cherries. Amaretto Mintz is a sedating strain that tests at around 25% THC, which regular and experienced consumers will enjoy, as well as medical patients dealing with symptoms related to eye pressure, pain, and gastrointestinal disorders. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amaretto Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Amaretto MintzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Amaretto Mintz strain effects
Amaretto Mintz strain flavors
Amaretto Mintz strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Amaretto Mintz products near you
Similar to Amaretto Mintz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—