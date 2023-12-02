stock photo similar to Amaretto Mintz
Hybrid

Amaretto Mintz

Amaretto Mintz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred in a collaboration between Seed Cartel and Jay Beezo and made from a genetic cross of Cherry Punch x Animal Mintz. This strain manifests as dark purple buds steeped in icy trichomes with bright green flecks and deep orange pistils, and emits a strong palate of mint, earth, and tart cherries. Amaretto Mintz is a sedating strain that tests at around 25% THC, which regular and experienced consumers will enjoy, as well as medical patients dealing with symptoms related to eye pressure, pain, and gastrointestinal disorders. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amaretto Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Amaretto Mintz strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

Amaretto Mintz strain helps with

  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    33% of people say it helps with Headaches
Amaretto Mintz strain reviews3

December 2, 2023
Easily one of my favorites. This strain is such a good time. The perfect blend of fun and alert mixed with a tingly mellow feeling. Keeps anxiety low but your mind still functions
6 people found this helpful
April 25, 2024
Very unique nose profile and flavor. Like a creamy, gassy, cherry terp profile. Thanks to Caviar Cultivars for creating this master piece 👏👏👏
1 person found this helpful
June 30, 2024
Very clean taste. Clean buzz. Beautiful look, Amazing smell. #soblessed
Read all reviews

