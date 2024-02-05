Amazeballs is a hybrid weed strain produced as a vape cartridge by Good Day Farm, with unknown genetics. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Amazeballs has unknown THC as a flower, but the vape cartridges usually test at 60% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Amazeballs features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Amazeballs typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram in a cartridge form. We are still learning about Amazeballs' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amazeballs, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







