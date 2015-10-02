American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use.
Reviews
18
Find American Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry American Dream nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with American Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for American Dream nearby.