I believe I got this strain, just named differently as "Lemon Amnesia". I absolutely loved it! Reminded me of the high I got from Trainwreck. Very euphoric and energized, got right off my butt and started cleaning the whole damn house. Highly recommend this one.
A few years ago I bought some GreenHouse Seed Co seeds and I got a free seed of Amnesi-K as a gift for the purchase. Since it was my first hydroponic culture, I decided to grow first the Amnesi-K seed so that, in case I fucked things up, I wouldn't lose a "good" seed. It turned out to be a monster p...
Amnesi-K is a sativa hybrid with a very special smell (sweet and "sour") and a sweet pink flavor with acidic flavors. With great power of growth and flowering.
The brain effect is clean, with creative thoughts and leaving a good physical sensation (no stone efect).
Outdoors it is easy to grow givi...