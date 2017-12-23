ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Amnesi-K Lemon

Amnesi-K Lemon

Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company is an aromatic sativa created from three wonderful strains. This three-way cross of Amnesia x Lemon Skunk x Jack Herer emits a fresh, zesty aroma of grapefruit and deep autumnal fragrances of split wood and incense. Amnesi-K Lemon imbues the consumer with a happy, stimulating buzz that lends itself to creativity and whimsy. These uplifting effects naturally subdue stress, depression, and fatigue, making it a complementary companion for busy, active cannabis consumers.  

Avatar for DaGoF
Member since 2017
Amnesi-K is a sativa hybrid with a very special smell (sweet and "sour") and a sweet pink flavor with acidic flavors. With great power of growth and flowering. The brain effect is clean, with creative thoughts and leaving a good physical sensation (no stone efect). Outdoors it is easy to grow givi...
feelings
CreativeFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Huesofeo
Member since 2015
A few years ago I bought some GreenHouse Seed Co seeds and I got a free seed of Amnesi-K as a gift for the purchase. Since it was my first hydroponic culture, I decided to grow first the Amnesi-K seed so that, in case I fucked things up, I wouldn't lose a "good" seed. It turned out to be a monster p...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Dax0123
Member since 2017
Clean high. Low anxiety. No signs of a downer.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for BmK18
Member since 2018
I believe I got this strain, just named differently as "Lemon Amnesia". I absolutely loved it! Reminded me of the high I got from Trainwreck. Very euphoric and energized, got right off my butt and started cleaning the whole damn house. Highly recommend this one.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Amnesia
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
Amnesi-K Lemon