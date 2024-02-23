Amnesia Fast reviews
Amnesia Fast strain effects
Amnesia Fast strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........1
February 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
I think I know why no one claims making this strain. It's not the worst but its pretty weak... Definitely for amateurs imo.