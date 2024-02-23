Amnesia Fast is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia and an unknown strain. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Amnesia Fast is known for its energetic and uplifting effects that are balanced with a relaxing body high. With a THC content averaging around 18-22%, Amnesia Fast is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency offers a gentle yet invigorating experience, making it a versatile option for various occasions. Leafly customers report that Amnesia Fast effects include increased creativity, enhanced focus, and a euphoric mood lift. These effects make it a popular choice for social gatherings, creative projects, and daytime activities. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amnesia Fast to help alleviate symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Its uplifting and mood-enhancing properties can provide relief from mental burdens, promoting a more positive outlook. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Amnesia Fast features flavors that are a blend of citrus, lemon, and earthy undertones. These aromatic qualities contribute to a flavorful and enjoyable smoking or vaping experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which is responsible for its citrusy and floral aroma. Terpinolene is also known for its potential antioxidant and sedative properties, adding to the overall effects of Amnesia Fast. The average price of Amnesia Fast typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and dispensary. Amnesia Fast's balanced effects and pleasant flavor profile make it a versatile choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a well-rounded experience. Its combination of sativa and indica genetics, along with its moderate THC content, ensures a satisfying and manageable high for a wide range of consumers. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Amnesia Fast, consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.



