Recently had picked up a couple of mini pre-rolls of this strain and it aroused a sort of clarity in me to accomplish creative tasks that I have been without for a while. It’s onset is pretty immediate. It has thick chestnut-scented smoke and the sensation almost swaddles you in warmth. It was prett...