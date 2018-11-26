ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Animal Blues
  4. Reviews

Animal Blues reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Blues.

Reviews

7

Avatar for dpencola
Member since 2016
unbelievable, got hold of some Cali grown. Just the smell made my eyes pop open. Definitely helped with my pain issues.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jesseszu
Member since 2018
very good scent and taste. very deep suprisingly dank taste. results in a very relaxed body and muscles, and a frontal face feeling. nice!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Pohk
Member since 2019
Recently had picked up a couple of mini pre-rolls of this strain and it aroused a sort of clarity in me to accomplish creative tasks that I have been without for a while. It’s onset is pretty immediate. It has thick chestnut-scented smoke and the sensation almost swaddles you in warmth. It was prett...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Trueaquarius74
Member since 2019
this is awesome no more pain mood uplifted ptsd depression stable due to one puff
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Cruisers
Member since 2018
It’s a great strain. Very relaxing and euphoric high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for simplyweed420
Member since 2018
Absolutely phenomenal. Earthy grape with a hint of lemon spice. Small hints of purple in dark dense green buds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for lordgaudy
Member since 2016
Gorgeous scent and relaxing clear high! A new favorite!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted