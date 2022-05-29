I picked up a quarter of animal cake by ozone today and it was some of the most beautiful flower I've gotten among the 200 strains I've tried in the past few years. I'm not sure if Leafly made a mistake but it's not for beginners mine tested at 30% THC and I am a connoisseur and a daily smoker and it rocked my world. It's not 18% lol nearly double. A beginner would smoke this and trip out and probably never smoke again. @Leafly get it right with this Strain. You are misleading people. Not that I care so much but com'on now ... Smoke this than right another Bio about it please and thank you. I'll never listen to a thing you write about many of these new strains because it's obvious you have people that work for @Leafly that don't smoke marijuana or haven't truly tested a strain . Again this is for advanced smokers.