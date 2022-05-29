Animal Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Cake.
Animal Cake strain effects
Reported by 34 real people like you
Animal Cake strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
j........3
May 29, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
New to this world..so my explanations may seem uneducated in the weed world. Don’t know how to explain how I’m feeling. The correct terms ya know? I’m even chatty doing this haha! Anyway..I have never felt so chill smoking this. I had great conversation with my “worst” half..I became witty..love that. I felt like my brain was active happy..thinking happy thoughts..saying happy things. No sense of worry. My body on the other hand felt dead. I felt unable to move! It was awesome!!!! I had no pain or cares in the world.
3........0
July 1, 2022
Creative
Happy
Talkative
Animal Cake is one of my favorite sativa strains because of the clarity of mind that is coupled with the stress and joint pain relief. I don't want to be on a constant fog because of my medication and this strain is perfect for me. It "clears" without a residual fog or tiredness that a lot of sativa strains leave behind.
t........9
April 18, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Just smoked this last night with my fiance. After smoking, we had great conversations and could stay on topic very easy. We both get sidetracked crazy easy. We had a great time!
E........7
January 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I picked up a quarter of animal cake by ozone today and it was some of the most beautiful flower I've gotten among the 200 strains I've tried in the past few years. I'm not sure if Leafly made a mistake but it's not for beginners mine tested at 30% THC and I am a connoisseur and a daily smoker and it rocked my world. It's not 18% lol nearly double. A beginner would smoke this and trip out and probably never smoke again. @Leafly get it right with this Strain. You are misleading people. Not that I care so much but com'on now ... Smoke this than right another Bio about it please and thank you. I'll never listen to a thing you write about many of these new strains because it's obvious you have people that work for @Leafly that don't smoke marijuana or haven't truly tested a strain . Again this is for advanced smokers.
c........y
April 24, 2022
Just smoked for the first time in a full 24 hours, which happens very rarely to me, but I was caught up in air travel all day yesterday, yada, yada, yada. I got to Chicago, first time in the city, pulled up to Sunnyside on Clark, and walked out with 2 full gram pre rolls, $45. One of them being Animal Cake. This batch clocked in at a mild 32% and gave me a good slap across the face. Definitely feels like I’m wearing a helmet on my head. Keep in mind, I’ve typed all of this out only a mere 10 minutes after toppin’ ‘er off. Have a good day, or night.
d........z
December 5, 2021
excellent mellow high, slight heavy feeling behind the eyes, very clear headed and pleasantly stoned. mild euphoric lift, no headband feeling
j........d
August 23, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Very smooth inhale. Heavy hitting in 2-4 minutes with a great mind and body high. I felt very mellow, and relaxed, and caught myself daydreaming. The high then transitioned into feeling relaxed, focused, and bright; ready to tackle those thinking tasks and earn a few checkmarks. Product: Flower Scent: Nothing stood out at first but after 24 hours with a Bodium humidity pack the scent bloomed into a pleasant earthy pine with a hint of floral in the background. How used: Flower was ground in a 3-chamber cannabis hand-grinder (includes kief screen and kief catch chamber.) Method: 9" glass beaker-style bong, screened bowl. Screen also placed at the neck of downstem to catch more ash. Number of separate sessions, two good hits each, before writing review: 3
R........9
September 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Shiiii Wild