New to this world..so my explanations may seem uneducated in the weed world. Don’t know how to explain how I’m feeling. The correct terms ya know? I’m even chatty doing this haha! Anyway..I have never felt so chill smoking this. I had great conversation with my “worst” half..I became witty..love that. I felt like my brain was active happy..thinking happy thoughts..saying happy things. No sense of worry. My body on the other hand felt dead. I felt unable to move! It was awesome!!!! I had no pain or cares in the world.