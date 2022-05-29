stock photo similar to Animal Cake
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Animal Cake

Animal Cake is an sativa-leaning hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. Animal Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Animal Cake effects include relaxed, talkative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Animal Cake features a flavor profile of vanilla, pepper, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and its breeder is unkown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Animal Cake strain effects

Reported by 34 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Focused

Energetic

Animal Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
Animal Cake strain reviews34

May 29, 2022
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
New to this world..so my explanations may seem uneducated in the weed world. Don’t know how to explain how I’m feeling. The correct terms ya know? I’m even chatty doing this haha! Anyway..I have never felt so chill smoking this. I had great conversation with my “worst” half..I became witty..love that. I felt like my brain was active happy..thinking happy thoughts..saying happy things. No sense of worry. My body on the other hand felt dead. I felt unable to move! It was awesome!!!! I had no pain or cares in the world.
28 people found this helpful
July 1, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Animal Cake is one of my favorite sativa strains because of the clarity of mind that is coupled with the stress and joint pain relief. I don't want to be on a constant fog because of my medication and this strain is perfect for me. It "clears" without a residual fog or tiredness that a lot of sativa strains leave behind.
16 people found this helpful
April 18, 2022
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Just smoked this last night with my fiance. After smoking, we had great conversations and could stay on topic very easy. We both get sidetracked crazy easy. We had a great time!
12 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight