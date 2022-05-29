stock photo similar to Animal Cake
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Animal Cake
Animal Cake is an sativa-leaning hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. Animal Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Animal Cake effects include relaxed, talkative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Animal Cake features a flavor profile of vanilla, pepper, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and its breeder is unkown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Animal Cake strain effects
Reported by 34 real people like you
Animal Cake strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Animal Cake strain reviews34
j........3
May 29, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
3........0
July 1, 2022
Creative
Happy
Talkative
t........9
April 18, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed