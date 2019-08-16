We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain is no joke. One hit and my body became extremely heavy. Passed out unexpectedly. Great for pain and depression. Helped a lot with my back. You’ll sleep like a baby from a few hits before bed. Good stuff!
looks are totally deceiving with this one. Looked frost, looked like straight yum yum goodies. This was so mild i asked for a refund. it tasted like burnt spices, like you just walked into your kitchen tossed all ya spices in a pan on high... burnt spices yo.