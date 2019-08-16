ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Animal Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Cookies.

Effects

619 people reported 4774 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 33%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

928

Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
Good for gaming 🔥💻🎮
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Exuro
Member since 2019
if you game while high this strain is perfect for you. you will have amazing focus, reaction time, and precision.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Pr1nt_
Member since 2020
really good n sweet
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChrisGuwop314
Member since 2020
This is very nice strain , for relaxing especially if you think a lot . I very calm high .
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused
Photos

Avatar for Jac087
Member since 2019
This strain is no joke. One hit and my body became extremely heavy. Passed out unexpectedly. Great for pain and depression. Helped a lot with my back. You’ll sleep like a baby from a few hits before bed. Good stuff!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TreesSh0p
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Boboss
Member since 2014
looks are totally deceiving with this one. Looked frost, looked like straight yum yum goodies. This was so mild i asked for a refund. it tasted like burnt spices, like you just walked into your kitchen tossed all ya spices in a pan on high... burnt spices yo.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Forpleasure
Member since 2020
Great popcorn appearance. Small and fun shaped. Very fluffy when ground. Beautiful sugars. Chill high, use for anxiety, depression, and overthinking personally.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted