Hybrid

Animal Land

Animal Land

Seed Junky Genetics brought Candyland and Animal Cookies together to create Animal Land. This strain offers a sweet yet gassy terpene profile with a balanced high. Animal Land is a quality strain that combines traits from both parents to create something special.

 

Lineage

Candyland
Candyland
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
Animal Land

