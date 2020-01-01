We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Seed Junky Genetics brought Candyland and Animal Cookies together to create Animal Land. This strain offers a sweet yet gassy terpene profile with a balanced high. Animal Land is a quality strain that combines traits from both parents to create something special.