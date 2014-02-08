ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Candyland

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Candyland nugget
Candyland
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

Effects

5373 reported effects from 710 people
Happy 64%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 48%
Energetic 43%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

1,001

Avatar for 432
Member since 2016
Candyland is the perfect strain. Now, there are many different phenotypes that swing through the full spectrum (sativa-indicates), but when you find that one, that one with the perfect sativa lift-off and grounding body stone, you know right away this is some of the best medicine in the world. The e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
The child of GDP and Platinum GSC.... Candyland... and this flower is GODLY potent, GODLY beautiful, smells out of this world delicious and stinky and my mouth is just watering over these nugs. Such a funk smell and ripe and loud! So much thc crystals covering the purple and bright green bud that is...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for TexasMockingburn
Member since 2015
This strain is a definite must have for the patient who has a hard time waking up with energy and a positive outgoing outlook. Headache relief is a big plus on this one and hits right where needed for relief. Back and lumbar pain are no where to be found. Feel great!!! Not to worried about others wi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 240sr420
Member since 2016
Good pain reliever. The euphoria is almost as if you're a feather floating with the wind. Very strong mouthwatering flavor. It definitely is a good stress reliever as well and it keeps you energetic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for theholographicwolf
Member since 2017
I was a little nervous about Candyland because that's one of my issues: anxiety. Anyway, I feel like its high creeps up on you, but in a good way. It didn't surprise me or hit me immediately. To me, its effect was more like a small edible. Candyland also makes me creative, and it boosts my willing...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Candyland
First strain child
Grandma’s Batch
child
Second strain child
False Teeth
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Most popular in