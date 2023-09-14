I bought the Animal Mint Cake by Grassroots at Ethos in MD. I have chronic lowest part of the spine pain and severe inflammation daily. This Cake took all the fire, anxiety and soreness away. I felt so relaxed and was able to get up and do things that needed to be done. I suppose I could use it for sleep, but I’d have to smoke more. All I need is to fill up my little bubbler bowl, hit it and float away. It does hit quick cerebral, than moves down the body like a warm blanket. The taste was fantastic, my favorite… earthy, sweet, the way marijuana is supposed to taste like. Thank you Grassroots for another analgesic and anxiety medicine.