Animal Mint Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Mint Cake.
Animal Mint Cake strain effects
Animal Mint Cake strain flavors
Animal Mint Cake strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
P........b
September 14, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I bought the Animal Mint Cake by Grassroots at Ethos in MD. I have chronic lowest part of the spine pain and severe inflammation daily. This Cake took all the fire, anxiety and soreness away. I felt so relaxed and was able to get up and do things that needed to be done. I suppose I could use it for sleep, but I’d have to smoke more. All I need is to fill up my little bubbler bowl, hit it and float away. It does hit quick cerebral, than moves down the body like a warm blanket. The taste was fantastic, my favorite… earthy, sweet, the way marijuana is supposed to taste like. Thank you Grassroots for another analgesic and anxiety medicine.
w........y
June 30, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It’s an amazing choice for those with anxiety, or going through stress
J........6
January 26, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
I have real bad anxiety and went through so many strains but I found one this one actually helps shut off those anxious thoughts in my brain. If you’re constantly anxious, or have an overactive brain, adhd, etc, I recommend trying this out and enjoying having your brain feel normal for a night.
w........y
May 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Oh man I bought an eighth because the parent strains, but this eighth I bought tasted like blue cheese (my least favorite terpene profile). I really really really dislike that taste and it lingered. Yuck. Suprisingly though it was the high I wanted. Its a good kushy high where I am really introspective and talking to myself. Really good high but the taste is pretty bad for me. I might give the rest of this eighth away because I cant with the weird taste. Its really wierd.
s........e
October 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great strain for anxiety and pain for i am a Runner. I cant accurately describe Taste because im battling a cold but you get a calm easy euphoric energetic feeling. I only smoked a Half of 1/ .25 raw cone
S........3
November 12, 2023
Today was my first time trying it and I wasn't disappointed at all. About 10 minutes or so after smoking I experienced a very calming effect with the dulling of painful joints in my legs and shoulders from years of manual labor. very good smell when you open the container and you know this is high quality bud.
j........z
April 18, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Greetings friends- I am on AMC now, several bong hits today. Rhythm premium flower. AMC’s profile reads true. Tingly, focused, relaxed, and slightly heady high. I’m enjoying it, nice ride. Feeling mellow, curious, and amused. If you want a good indica that doesn’t knock you out tired or sleeping this is for you. I will be purchasing this again.
c........7
March 2, 2024
Aroused
Tingly
I felt uplifted and tingles all over. It was a a nice body high, and I was alert.