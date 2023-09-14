stock photo similar to Animal Mint Cake
HybridTHC 31%CBG 1%

Animal Mint Cake

aka Animal Mints Cake, Animal Mintz Cake

Animal Mint Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Wedding Cake. Animal Mint Cake is 31% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Mint Cake effects include tingly, euphoric, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Mint Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Mint Cake features flavors like mint, vanilla, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Animal Mint Cake typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Mint Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Animal Mint Cake strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Focused

Happy

Animal Mint Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Animal Mint Cake strain reviews17

September 14, 2023
I bought the Animal Mint Cake by Grassroots at Ethos in MD. I have chronic lowest part of the spine pain and severe inflammation daily. This Cake took all the fire, anxiety and soreness away. I felt so relaxed and was able to get up and do things that needed to be done. I suppose I could use it for sleep, but I’d have to smoke more. All I need is to fill up my little bubbler bowl, hit it and float away. It does hit quick cerebral, than moves down the body like a warm blanket. The taste was fantastic, my favorite… earthy, sweet, the way marijuana is supposed to taste like. Thank you Grassroots for another analgesic and anxiety medicine.
22 people found this helpful
June 30, 2023
It’s an amazing choice for those with anxiety, or going through stress
21 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
I have real bad anxiety and went through so many strains but I found one this one actually helps shut off those anxious thoughts in my brain. If you’re constantly anxious, or have an overactive brain, adhd, etc, I recommend trying this out and enjoying having your brain feel normal for a night.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Animal Mint Cake strain genetics