Animal Mint Cake
aka Animal Mints Cake, Animal Mintz Cake
Animal Mint Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Wedding Cake. Animal Mint Cake is 31% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Mint Cake effects include tingly, euphoric, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Mint Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Mint Cake features flavors like mint, vanilla, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Animal Mint Cake typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Mint Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Animal Mint Cake strain effects
Animal Mint Cake strain flavors
Animal Mint Cake strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
