Animal Star Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Star Cookies.

write a review

Animal Star Cookies strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Animal Star Cookies strain flavors

Loading...

Chemical

Loading...

Sweet

Loading...

Earthy

Animal Star Cookies strain helps with

  • Depression
    44% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Animal Star Cookies reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 23, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Best flower I’ve smoked in months. The eighth I got from Illicit tested at 31.48%. Very strong, but not overpowering, the uplifting head high perfectly juxtaposes the deep, relaxing stone than comes later. Shoutout to Hi-Pointe Cannabis in STL for recommending this, great budtenders!
5 people found this helpful
April 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I use cannabis mainly for my Depression and I have found alot of 50/50 hybrids like this one to be very helpful for that. I currently am sitting enjoying music but feel prepared to get up, do housework, even socialize!
3 people found this helpful
July 14, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Best strain I’ve smoked in a while, really lifts you off your feet while giving you good body tingles
2 people found this helpful
November 22, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Fairly well balanced and very potent. The flower I picked up is very dense and beautiful buds. It tastes like apple and diesel with a dank earthy finish. A bit more “heady” that I usually like but it melds together nicely after 15-20 minutes.
September 23, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Pretty good strain
April 27, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
a creeper but once it hit I was popping out art ideas I've been working on but also aroused And physically sensitive to a surprising degree.
October 4, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Love Illicit, but this one tastes like I reached in my lawnmowers recycling bag and grabbed a handful of clippings and figured out a way to make an oil out of it. I can definitely say that I it's got me creative and I am stoned af, so I'm not even sure if I can complain. but this taste/after-taste....

Buy strains with similar effects to Animal Star Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...