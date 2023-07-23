Animal Star Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Star Cookies.
Animal Star Cookies strain effects
Animal Star Cookies strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
g........2
July 23, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Best flower I’ve smoked in months. The eighth I got from Illicit tested at 31.48%. Very strong, but not overpowering, the uplifting head high perfectly juxtaposes the deep, relaxing stone than comes later. Shoutout to Hi-Pointe Cannabis in STL for recommending this, great budtenders!
d........y
April 7, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I use cannabis mainly for my Depression and I have found alot of 50/50 hybrids like this one to be very helpful for that. I currently am sitting enjoying music but feel prepared to get up, do housework, even socialize!
t........c
July 14, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Best strain I’ve smoked in a while, really lifts you off your feet while giving you good body tingles
t........d
November 22, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Fairly well balanced and very potent. The flower I picked up is very dense and beautiful buds. It tastes like apple and diesel with a dank earthy finish. A bit more “heady” that I usually like but it melds together nicely after 15-20 minutes.
0........t
September 23, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Pretty good strain
s........i
April 27, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
a creeper but once it hit I was popping out art ideas I've been working on but also aroused And physically sensitive to a surprising degree.
a........5
October 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Love Illicit, but this one tastes like I reached in my lawnmowers recycling bag and grabbed a handful of clippings and figured out a way to make an oil out of it. I can definitely say that I it's got me creative and I am stoned af, so I'm not even sure if I can complain. but this taste/after-taste....